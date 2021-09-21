Apple iOS 15 is out: Here are features that India users will appreciate

Apple’s iOS 15 is now available for download and while it does not bring a major design overhaul, it does add some important features and updates such as revamp of FaceTime, new notifications redesign, Live Text in the camera, etc. To know about some other hidden features, you can read more here.

The latest operating system also has some features for India and let’s take a look at these given they are pitched towards users in the country.

Notification options in Messages for India

This brings much-needed customisations to Apple Messages app. Users now have the option to turn notifications on or off for the three different categories of messages in the app. So one can now turn off notifications for unknown senders, transactions, and promotions.

So now, every promotional message or transaction alert on the Messages app need not be highlighted as a notification. Very often, the notifications from these kinds of messages can just be distracting for users.

Choose UPI apps when scanning code using the Camera app

Apple is adding support for UPI payments apps when scanning UPI-based QR codes in the Camera app. This is especially useful if you have multiple UPI apps on your phone, and just wish to scan straight from the camera itself.

Apple will let users choose from up to 10 of their most recently used UPI payment apps when scanning QR codes.

Siri gets mixed English and Indic language support

Siri will now understand English mixed with other regional languages in the request. The list of supported languages includes Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, and Punjabi.

New dictionaries for India

iOS 15 brings new dictionaries for Indian users. The bilingual dictionaries now supported are Urdu–English, Tamil–English, Telugu–English, and Gujarati–English.

Smart Replies for 10 Indian languages

Apple is adding support for 10 new Indian languages as part of the Smart Replies feature. The languages supported are Urdu, Bangla, Tamil, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Odiya.

Temporary iCloud storage when transferring data

Now this one is not just for India users, but if you are one of those who have not upgraded their iCloud storage beyond the 5GB free storage, you will appreciate this. So when a user buys a new device, they will be able to use iCloud Backup to move their data to the new device. This will work even if your iCloud storage is low.

Apple will give users “as much storage” as needed to allow this data transfer. The temporary backup will be valid for three weeks at no extra charge.

It should also be noted that Air Quality maps, which will be shown on the Maps app will also be available for India.