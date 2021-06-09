Apple iOS 15: Here are 15 features you might have missed

Apple iOS 15 comes with a host of new features. A look at the ones you might have missed.

Apple’s iOS 15 was one of the most awaited announcements at the WWDC Keynote event. With iOS 15, Apple intends to support all devices from iPhone 6s and above, and this includes the original iPhone SE as well. While the keynote tends to focus on most of the major features, each iOS update includes a lot more changes. Here’s a look at features of iOS 15 you might have missed.

1) Apple won’t force upgrades with iOS 15

This seems to be an interesting approach. According to the iOS 15 detailed features page, Apple will now offer a choice to users on whether they wish to upgrade or not. Now, iOS 15 supports devices launched back in 2015, which is the iPhone 6s series, but Apple is giving more flexibility to users with the new update.

According to the page, users can “continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates,” until they want to upgrade to iOS 15 or the next major version. The good thing is that iOS 14 users who don’t wish to upgrade will still get security updates. Right now it is an all or nothing policy, which changes with this next level of iOS.

2) Temporary iCloud storage when transferring data

This is a good feature, especially for those who are not paying for iCloud storage. Apple says that when a user buys a new device, they will be able to use iCloud Backup to move their data to the new device, even if they are low on storage.

Apple says they will give users “as much storage” as needed for this temporary backup. This will be free of charge and valid for up to three weeks. This will allow users to get all apps, data, and settings onto the new device automatically.

With iOS 15, Apple will not force upgrades either. With iOS 15, Apple will not force upgrades either.

3) Improvements to Find My Network

Apple is also making significant improvements to the Find My network, which can be used to locate lost devices. It will let users share live locations for family and friends with “continuous streaming updates.”

iOS 15 will also add the ability to locate devices when they are powered off. Apple says this will help users “locate a missing device that was low on battery power or that may have been turned off by a thief.” Users will also be able to locate a device after it has been erased without the activation lock being turned off.

Read more | Apple WWDC 2021: Why iOS 15 is the ideal pandemic update

Apple says that in order to “ensure that nobody is tricked into purchasing your device, the Hello screen will clearly show that your device is locked, locatable, and still yours.”

4) Built-in authenticator

This will definitely cause some problems for third-party authenticator apps such as Google Authenticator. Apple says users will be able to generate verification codes which are needed for additional sign-in security on sites which offer two-factor authentication (2FA). With Apple adding this feature natively to iOS 15, there will be no need to download an additional app. Apple says “once set up, verification codes autofill when you sign in to the site.”5

5) Drag and drop

In iOS 15, users will be able drag and drop across apps. So you could open and pick up an image or document or file from one app and drag these into another.

6) Account Recovery Contacts

This is another important addition as users will be able to add one or more family members or trusted contacts to become an Account Recovery Contact. In case you lose access to your Apple ID account, the recovery link can also be sent to these contacts to help regain access.

7 ) Digital Legacy program

Apple will also let users designate people as Legacy Contacts. They will be able to access your account and personal information in the event of your death.

8) Notification options in Messages for India and China

This brings much needed customisations to Messages. Users will be able to turn notifications on or off for unknown senders, transactions, and promotions in the app. This will ensure that every time you receive a promotional message, you can avoid getting notifications of them.

9) Mixed English and Indic language support in Siri

Siri will get better at understanding English mixed with your native language. Users will be able to ask Siri questions in mixing English and regional Indian languages. The list of supported languages includes: Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, and Punjabi.

10) New dictionaries for India

Apple is also adding new bilingual dictionaries for India, which includes Urdu–English, Tamil–English, Telugu–English, and Gujarati–English.

11) HTTPS upgrade on Safari

While Safari is getting a complete redesign with iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, Apple is adding another feature which will improve security. Safari will now automatically upgrade sites known to support HTTPS protocol from insecure HTTP.

Also read | Apple macOS Monterey: A look at all the new features

12) Voice search on Safari tabs

Safari is also adding support for searching the web using your voice. Google Chrome already does this. Now, a microphone will appear in the tab bar and users will have the option to speak their search to see suggestions or be taken directly to the page they wish to open.

13 ) Secure paste

This is another feature which will improve privacy on iOS 15. Developers can implement this to ensure that you can paste content from another app without them having access to what you’ve copied, until you grant permission for this.

14) Accessibility features: Memoji, Explore images with VoiceOver

Apple is adding new accessibility features as well. Users will be able to explore people, objects, text, and tables within images in more detail with the VoiceOver feature.

They will be able to move their finger over a photo to discover a person’s position relative to other objects within images. Further Memoji is adding more inclusive customisations, including oxygen tubes, cochlear implants, and a soft helmet for headwear.

15) Smart Replies adds support for 10 Indian languages

Smart Replies now supports 10 new Indian languages, including Urdu, Bangla, Tamil, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Odiya.