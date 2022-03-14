iOS 15.4 update is coming soon: Here’s what to expect

Apple will be releasing the stable build of iOS 15.4 this week, something the company announced during its Peek Performance event last week. The fourth update of iOS 15, iOS 15.4 is expected to come with a lot of new features that beta users have been using for a while now.

Here’s what to expect from the new update.

Face ID with masks

Apple will soon let you use Face ID with masks, by recognising users with the exposed portion of their face instead of the whole face. This will allow users to unlock their devices using Face ID outdoors where taking face masks off could be risky. The feature will work with glasses, but not with sunglasses.

Since the feature will mean the scanning of a smaller area of a user’s face, the angle required for a successful unlock will now be more precise. If the angle requirement is not met, the phone will show a prompt asking user to look more directly into the screen.

New emoji

iOS 15.4 is also expected to bring new emojis, including hands forming a heart, pregnant people, a lip-biting emoji, a melting face, kidney beans, a low battery emoji, a lotus and many more. There are a total of 37 new emojis.

New voice for Siri

Apple is reportedly adding a fifth voice option for Siri (for American users) and the new voice is expected to be more gender-neutral. Termed Voice 5, the new voice can be found and enabled by navigating to Siri and Search in Settings.

Apple Pay authentication screen

Apple Pay will feature a new authentication screen that will appear when you use the double-click side button shortcut. The authentication screen will require you to either use Face ID or enter your passcode before you can use Apple Pay.

iOS 15.4 is also expected to include Tap-to-Pay that will allow users to accept contactless payments. This will allow businesses to simply use an iPhone to accept mobile payments. Any new hardware other than an iPhone.

Notes and Reminders gets Live Text integration

The Live Text feature that was added in iOS 15 allows users to capture text with the phone’s camera and paste it into other apps. Apple’s Notes and Reminders app already had this feature but with iOS 15.4, users will get a new Scan Text command that they can use to instantly make use of the feature.