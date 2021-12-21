Apple iOS 15.3 beta released to public testers: All you need to know

Apple released the stable update for iOS 15.2 to all users last week. Now, the company has reportedly begun testing the next update, iOS 15.3 already. A report by GSMArena reveals that the first developer beta for iOS 15.3 is now available.

While no visual changes are seen on the new update so far, iOS 15.3 is expected to focus on fixing bugs that were found on previous builds and improving the overall performance.

However, whether you should install the beta is a different argument. The iOS 15.3 beta 1 is available to both developer and public beta users, but since it doesn’t particularly have much to offer on the user-end, you could end up with a less-than-stable experience. If your iPhone is your daily driver, it may be a better idea to wait for the update to get to its stable form first.

Apple also seeded the first beta of watchOS 8.4 to developers last week. While the update is still unavailable to beta testers, there is no confirmation if the latest changes will make it to a beta release immediately.

It may go ahead and club the new changes with any future major beta versions. This update too, is mostly focused on fixing stuff rather than adding new features.

Apple is yet to bring major updates to macOS and iPadOS, including the Universal Control feature that was one of the main highlights of macOS Monterey when it launched. While the update was originally slated for this Fall, it has now been pushed to Spring 2022.