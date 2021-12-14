scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
MUST READ

Apple iOS 15.2 update released: Check out all the new features

Apple: Here's everything new with Apple's iOS 15.2 update.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
December 14, 2021 11:05:13 am
Apple, Apple iOS 15.2, iOS 15.2,Here are all the new changes you will see in Apple iOS 15.2. (Express Photo)

Apple has now begun rolling out its new iOS 15.2 update. The new update brings a number of new features and fixes including a Digital Legacy program, App Privacy report and fixes for the iPhone 13 Pro’s Macro Mode. The update also brings new child protection features. Here’s all you need to know about the iOS 15.2 update.

App Privacy report

A new App Privacy report feature in iOS 15.2 lets iOS users see how apps access their location, camera, microphone and other sensitive data and how often they access them. The report will show usage patterns from the last seven days.

Also Read |Apple now lets Android phones find unknown AirTags near them: Here’s how

Legacy Contact feature

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Apple Legacy Contact feature is an important feature that takes care of a user’s iCloud data after they pass away. The feature will allow you to assign people as your Legacy Contacts and these selected people will be able to access your personal information as well all your iCloud data after you pass away.

Communication Safety for iMessage

To provide better security to underage users, the new communication safety feature lets parents turn on warnings for children when they send/receive photos with nudity. You can read more about the feature here.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Apple Music Voice plan

The iOS 15.2 update also adds support for the Apple Music Voice Plan, allowing all users access to songs, playlists and more in Apple Music. Users can then use Siri to play a song or suggest music based on your listening history.

Macro mode for iPhone 13

The Apple iOS 15.2 update brings a new Macro photo control that will let users switch to Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos. This can be enabled in Settings on the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, older iPhones will not get the feature.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 14: Latest News

Advertisement