Apple iOS 14: Every new feature we know could be coming to the iPhone

Apple usually holds its annual WWDC in early June in San Jose but those plans might change this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the US and other parts of the world, uncertainty looms over WWDC 2020 as Santa Clara County has banned all mass gatherings for three weeks, effective March 9. Even though WWDC 2020 is slated to happen in June, given the current situation there is a clear possibility that Apple might cancel this year’s annual WWDC or turn into a virtual event.

iOS 14 won’t be unveiled before June, but that hasn’t stopped the next version of iOS from leaking. As reported by MacRumors and 9to5Mac, we have a clear idea of what to expect from iOS 14. The new leak suggests that iOS 14 could come with a new fitness app from the iPhone, Apple Watch and Apple TV, improved accessibility features, improvements to iMessage and much more.

New fitness app

It appears that Apple is working on a new fitness app for iPhone, Apple Watch and Apple TV that will let users download guided-fitness related content videos. The app, code-named “Seymour” could be called Fit or Fitness when it is released. It’s being said that the new Fitness app would co-exist alongside Apple’s Activity app for the Watch. This free app will cover various activities such as running, cycling, rowing, stretching, and yoga.

New features coming to iMessage

Apple is reportedly working on bringing some cool features to iMessage. It includes the ability to tag other people in a conversation with a “@” symbol, similar to Slack. It is also suggested that Apple may allow users to retract messages after sending in iOS 14, although both sender and received would be alerted indicating that the message has been deleted.

Apple is working on a new AR app, code-name "Gobi" that will be included in iOS 14.

Apple Pencil to feature OCR capabilities

A new iOS 14 leak reveals that Apple Pencil will convert handwriting to text, thanks to OCR. So basically, Apple will allow users to use the Apple Pencil to write in any text field, and it will automatically convert into typed text. It appears that the feature would work with Apple’s own apps, like Mail and Message to begin with. In the future, third-party apps will also support this feature.

New Augmented reality app

Apple is working on a new AR app, code-name “Gobi” that will be included in iOS 14. The app, which is still in development, will allow users to take the world with them and then add content over the top of it. It’s being suggested that Apple is currently integrating the app with Starbucks and the Apple Stores. Notably, the app will support third-party product tags and QR codes.

Apple typically announces new software updates for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac and Apple TV in June before rolling them in fall

Third-party wallpapers

Apple is reportedly planning to allow third-parties to provide wallpaper collections for iOS. The idea is to give the option for third-parties to integrate with settings for custom wallpapers.

iPhone 9, AirTags coming soon

The leaked iOS 14 not only reveals new features but also upcoming products, including the iPhone 9 and AirTags. Based on the iOS 14 code, the iPhone 9 will support TouchID as well as Express Transit. There is also mention of AirTags, a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device, that will come with user-replaceable batteries. Then there is also mention of iPad Pro, featuring three cameras and a time-of-flight sensor. Leak code for iOS 14 also hints at the updated Apple TV, which will reportedly feature a new remote.

Which devices will support iOS 14?

The next version of iOS will reportedly support all devices capable of running iOS 13, but we haven’t got any confirmation from Apple yet. Apple typically announces new software updates for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac and Apple TV in June before rolling them in fall. The ongoing Coronavirus outbreak may delay the release of new software updates beyond September.

