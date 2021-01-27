scorecardresearch
Apple releases iOS 14.4 update for iPhone, along with updates for Apple Watch and HomePod mini

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | January 27, 2021 11:51:21 am
Apple has released iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 updates for iPhones, iPads, along with an update for the HomePod mini speaker. It also released watchOS 7.3 and a Black Unity Watch Series 6. The Black Unity watch face is inspired by the Pan-African flag and its shape changes throughout the day creating a unique face for every user.

It is advised that iPhone users install the update immediately as it fixes three security vulnerabilities that will prevent them from remote hacking. The new update is available for devices including iPhone 6s, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4, iPod touch (seventh generation) and later. Two of these bugs were found in the WebKit of the Safari browser. In short, this is not an update iPhone users should put off for a while.

In addition to the bug fixes, the new update enables the camera to recognise smaller QR codes. It also helps to classify Bluetooth device type in settings.

Along with the dynamic Pan-African flag in watchOS 7.3 update, an issue is fixed that made Control Centre and Notification unresponsive when Zoom is enabled. For Apple Fitness+ subscribers, the Time to Walk feature will include inspiring stories from celebrities when the user takes a walk. In addition the ECG feature and irregular heart rhythm notification have been expanded to a select few countries including Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand.

Read more: How to use HomePod mini’s game-changing music Handoff feature

On the HomePod mini, a much-awaited feature that was promised at the time of the launch will be available now. iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 users will be able to use the “hand-off” music playback feature, thanks to the U1 chip on these phones which can detect nearby devices with ultra-wideband capabilities. In layman’s terms, HomePod mini smart speaker users will be able to transfer music to or from the device when nearby.

