Apple rolls out iOS 14.4.2 update addressing a major security issue

Apple has released a new iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2 update, which fixes a critical security issue. The file size of the security update is 203.9MB and all the users are recommended to immediately download it. The latest security update, which comes before the expected release of iOS 14.5, is a result of the vulnerability CVE-2021-1879 (webkit) that was reported by Clement Lecigne and Billy Leonard of Google Threat Analysis Group.

The Cupertino giant has explained the flaw in a support page. It said that “processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to universal cross site scripting. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

The update is available for users who own an iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

To address the security issue on the older generation devices, the company has rolled out an iOS 12.5.2 update. This software update will be available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation). The patch is also available for Apple Watch users and they can download the WatchOS 7.3.3 update.

You can download and install the update by going into the settings section of your device, and then hop on to ‘General’ > Software Update. Users should ensure that they are connected to a stable internet connection during the process and have the device charged.

Apple’s next big update is also expected to be released soon. It will include major features such as setting a default music player (Spotify, YouTube Music and others), dual-SIM 5G support, and App Tracking Transparency. . It will add the ability to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch, and support for next-gen PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers.