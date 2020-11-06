Apple releases iOS 14.2, watchOS 7.1, macOS updates: Here are the details

Apple iOS 14.2 update is now out, along with the new watchOS7.1 update.

Apple has released the iOS 14.2 updates for its iPhones, along with watchOS 7.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.7. The HomePod and tvOS 14.2 software updates have also been released. For older iPhones, which were not upgraded to iOS 14, Apple has released iOS 12.4.9. Here are the details on the new iOS, watchOS and macOS updates and what they offer.

Apple iOS 14.2 update: Key features, size, how to install

The iOS 14.2 update is around 1.45 GB in size so make sure you have enough space on your phone before hitting install. The update can be found by going to the Settings App, followed by General, followed by Software Update. Your iPhone will need at least 50 percent charge in order for the update to download and install. WiFi will also be needed for the same.

What does iOS 14.2 offer?

It includes over 100 new emoji, brings eight new wallpapers as the big noticeable changes. It will also bring important bug fixes for the iPhone. Apple says the new emoji include animals, food, faces, household and more gender-inclusive emojis. The new wallpapers work in both dark and light mode.

For the iPhone 12 Pro series users, Magnifier can now detect people nearby and report their distance using the LIDAR sensor on these devices. The update also brings support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe charging.

The update also brings optimised battery charging for AirPods. This will slow the rate of battery ageing by reducing the time AirPods spend fully charged. Apple is also adding a new headphone audio level notification. This will alert users when the audio levels are very high and could impact hearing.

AirPlay controls along with Intercom support for HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and CarPlay are also part of the update. HomePod owners will now have the option of connecting to an Apple TV 4K for stereo surround sound and Dolby Atmos audio.

Other issues that the update fixes are: apps appearing out of order on Home Screen, Camera viewfinder appearing black when launched, the keyboard on Lock Screen missing touches when entering passcode and Reminders which would default to times in the past.

The update also brings fixes for the photos widget not display content, issues with the weather widget displaying high temperature in Celsius and Voice Memos being interrupted by incoming calls.

Another issue solved is when the screen might appear black during Netflix videos. It also fixes Apple Watch app closing unexpectedly and problems with syncing of Workout GPS routes or Health data.

Apple watchOS 7.1: How to install, key features

Apple watchOS 7.1 is around 366 MB in size. In order to install go the Watch App on your iPhone, followed by General followed by Software Update. The Apple Watch will need to be on its charger and in range to the iPhone connected to the WiFi for the update to get installed.

Apple watchOS 7.1 brings the headphone audio level notification as well, which will warn users of hearing being impacted if the audio levels are too high. It has adds support for ECG for Apple Watch 4 in Korea and Russia. It also resolves an issue where some users were prevented from unlocking Mac with the Apple Watch. It also solves an issue for Apple Watch 6 users where the screen remained dark despite wrist raise.

