Apple iOS 13 public beta released alongside iPadOS, MacOS Catalina: New features, how to install

A week after the release of iOS 13 developer beta 2, Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 13 along with iPadOS and MacOS Catalina. Originally announced to release in July, the iOS 13 public beta is now available via Apple’s beta website and those who are interested in testing out the early release can download it on their devices.

Apple’s iOS 13 was made official at the WWDC conference in San Jose, California earlier this month. The first developer beta of iOS 13 was made official, which preceded the second developer beta. Given this is a beta update, there will be bugs and other issues within the software. Apple warns users of errors and inaccuracies in the public beta and advises to download the beta software on a secondary device.

The stable version of iOS 13 will be available to download as an OTA update in September 2019 when the new iPhones are released.

Apple iOS 13 public beta new features

The new software includes a number of updates and improvements including the addition of Dark Mode, new Reminders app, Memoji enhancements, a new Photo app, a redesigned volume HUD and more. The iOS 13 also brings the ‘Sign in with Apple’ feature, a new privacy tool that uses Apple ID, instead of the email address to verify a user’s credentials.

The iOS 13 update also brings in other improvements like revamped Files app, Home screen updates, Safari improvements, audio update for Siri, new photo tools and more.

Apple iOS 13 public beta supported devices and how to install

Apple iOS 13 public beta will be available on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus besides some older iPhones including iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, and iPod touch (7th generation).

To install the public beta of iOS 13, users need to go beta.apple.com. The full link is available at https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/. Once you are here, you will have to sign in with your Apple ID.

After that, they’ll have to enroll their device. You will see a tab on the top right next to Guide, which says Enroll Your Devices. Apple is recommending that you do a complete back up of your iOS device before downloading the profile.

Then from your iOS device, which is your iPhone, go to beta.apple.com/profile on the Safari browser and to download the configuration profile. The iOS device will notify you when the profile has been downloaded. Open Settings, tap the profile and follow the onscreen instructions to allow installation. The software update will be visible and ready to install once users restart their device.

Apple iPadOS 13

The iPadOS 13 includes a new Home screen layout and a new user interface gestures for cut, copy, paste, and undo actions. The software will be released for iPad Air 2, iPad Mini, 2017 iPad, 2018 iPad, iPad Mini 4, and all the iPad Pros.

Users have to follow the same steps as on iOS to install iPadOS. Once again after enrolling the device, they will have to install the profile by going to beta.apple.com/profile.

MacOS Catalina

MacOS Catalina will be running on the Apple Macs. The software will let Mac users run iPad apps and they can be downloaded through the Mac App Store. The software will also enable users to use an iPad as a second screen and users will also have the option to use an iPad as a writing pad with Apple Pencil.

Apple is recommending that users install the beta on a secondary system. They should also back up all their files with the Time Machine feature which is the built-in backup utility on all Macs.

Apple says that when users enroll their Mac using the macOS Public Beta Access Utility, they will get access to public beta software. They can simply click the link below to download the utility and run the installer.