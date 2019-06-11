Apple iOS 13 will show you a map of locations where apps tracked you

Apple introduced a slew of privacy-focused features in iOS 13 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2019, including a new way of sign up, “Sign In with Apple” authentication option and more. In fact, one of the major selling points of Apple’s WWDC was privacy. As developers continue to explore new features of the iOS 13, a new privacy-oriented feature of the operating system has been discovered which lets users control their location data.

9to5Mac spotted a feature in iOS 13 beta which gives users a more detailed view of how apps have been accessing their location in the background. The operating system makes it easier for users to control their personal information including the location data that the apps need for a variety of reasons.

As per the report, the iOS 13 beta shows popup notifications when an app uses location in the background. The notification window also shows a map of the location data that an app has been tracking on a literal map. It also shows the reason why that specific app is using the location while being opened or in the background.

The screenshots shared by the 9to5Mac show that a user is presented with two options– either to keep giving a certain app background access to your location or “change to only while using”.

At the WWDC 2019 keynote, Apple made it clear that iOS 13 will empower users to allow applications access to location “just once” as opposed to having constant access. When the app is opened again, it will ask for permission to access the location data.

Based on the app’s explanation of why it needs constant access to location data while in the background, users can decide for themselves whether they want to allow permission or restrict the location access.