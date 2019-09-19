Apple iOS 13 is now here: Top 7 features we are excited about

Apple has released the new iOS 13 globally to all eligible iPhones from the latest iPhone 11 to all the way down to iPhone 6s and iPhone SE. The new operating system is also available to Indian consumers and it comes with a lot of improvements and new features including the dedicated dark mode, performance updates, new Photos app and a new way to sign-in into apps.

Advertising

The list of compatible devices for iOS 13 includes the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. Here the seven new features in iOS 13 that we are excited about:

Dark Mode

With iOS 13, Apple finally added the Dark Mode to iPhones. The mode makes the phone’s screen darker, and apps like Phone, Messages, Settings all get a Dark black background. Dark Mode overall saves battery life significantly on an OLED panel, which is why so many companies are adopting it. Also, the dark theme is easier on the eyes during the night.

Users can turn on the Dark Mode manually from the Control Centre or schedule it to turn on or off at a certain time or based on sunrise and sunset. The mode is integrated throughout the iOS, from built-in apps and settings to system-level views. Also, an API lets third-party developers implement Dark Mode in their apps so the user experience remains seamless.

Advertising

Find My

Apple has merged the Find My Friends and Find My iPhone into a single app– Find My. The mode also enables users to find devices of other people as well. If you lose your iPhone and have Find My iPhone enabled, you can mark your phone as lost and Apple will crowdsource its location by asking all Apple devices to look for your phone’s Bluetooth signal. Once the signal is found, you’ll be notified.

Quick Path

The glide typing from Android finally makes its way to the iPhone with iOS 13 but with a different name. The Quick Path feature lets you type on the keyboard by swiping from letter to letter without lifting your finger. You can lift the finger after you are finished, gliding over letters for a specific word.

Also read: WWDC 2019: Everything Apple announced at its annual developer conference

New Apple Maps

Apple has revamped its Maps app. Similar to the Google Street View, there is a new feature called Look Around, a tab within Maps which gives users a street-level view of your destination. Apple’s Look Around also lets you zoom forward by tapping and long-pressing on the screen. There is also the addition of an estimated time of arrival (ETA), which also updates when a significant delay occurs. You can also share your estimated time of arrival with your family and friends. The ETA

Sign in with Apple ID

With the new iOS 13 Apple lets you sign-in to apps and websites quickly and easily using the Apple ID. It doesn’t require you to fill a form or create new passwords for a new service or website. This feature basically brings a secure way of login to your iOS 13 apps and services “without revealing any personal information.”

Revamped Apple Photos

Apple has added a new Photos tab that lets you browse your photo library with different levels of curation, to make it easy to find and share your photos and videos. You can view everything in All Photos and discover highlights in Days, Months, and Years.

Also read | Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and everything else Apple launched

Health

Apple iOS 13 brings tons of health features to the iPhones which include cycle tracking, cycle history, cycle statistics, period prediction and notification, fertile window prediction and notification, environmental audio level, audiograms, activity trends and more.