Apple iOS 13 beta 2 for developers brings Dark Mode, camera improvements

Apple unveiled the developer beta of iOS 13 and iPadOS earlier this month, and now it has released the iOS 13 beta 2. The new beta version is packed with new features including the system-wide dark mode, swipe-enabled keyboard and more, according to a BGR report.

This software is available over the air (OTA) and so it is much easier to install compared to the first beta version. The iOS 13 beta 1 was available via direct download whereas developers can install the beta 2 reportedly via Apple’s developer website. The public beta will be available only in July.

The iOS 13 beta 2 is available to download on iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE. However, Apple warns that the version is intended exclusively for software developers to test their apps and start adopting the new features in the iOS.

Apple iOS 13 beta 2 new features

BGR spotted the Dark Mode option in the iOS 13 beta 2 along with a revamped Photos app. The company made some improvements in the Apple Maps and finally included a swipe-enabled keyboard.

9to5Mac spotted some other features in the iOS 13 beta 2, including high-key Light Mono lighting option and intensity slider for portrait mode in the camera app. It also listed new Memoji stickers and new send replies without confirmation option for Announce Messages with Siri.

The iOS 13 beta will be available to public beta testers next month along with beta versions of iPadOS 13, tvOS 13, and macOS Catalina.