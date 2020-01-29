Apple iOS 13.3.1 update: Here’s everything it fixes

The new iOS update fixes Screen Time issue and location bug in the iPhone 11-series lineup. (Image source: Bloomberg) The new iOS update fixes Screen Time issue and location bug in the iPhone 11-series lineup. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Apple has released the iOS 13.3.1 update that comes with two major improvements for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max users. The new update fixes the problem with Screen Time and Communication Limits as well as adds the option to disable location tracking by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip in these new-gen phones.

The iOS 13.3.1 update is now available to download on compatible iPhones. Users can simply go to the Settings app on the device and then head to General > Software Update. The update will be visible here and users can tap on Download and Install to get the device up to date. Notably, the iPadOS 13.3.1 update has also arrived along with the new iOS update. Here is everything that the iOS 13.3.1 update fixes for the iPhone users.

Location setting for Ultra-Wideband

Apple recently ran into a controversy when security expert Brian Krebs reported that the iPhone 11-series devices were requesting location data even when customers had disabled location tracking in Settings. Apple said that the iPhone 11’s new U1 Ultra Wideband chip, used for a more efficient AirDrop experience, is to blame for the flaw. The company has now added a new toggle in Settings with the iOS 13.3.1 update that allows to turn off Bluetooth, Wi-fi, and Ultra-Wideband.

Screen Time, Deep Fusion and more

The iOS 13.3.1 update fixes the issue with Communication Limits that allowed users to add a contact without entering the Screen Time passcode. The update also fixes the delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on iPhone or iPhone 11 Pro. Apart from these issues, the iOS 13.3.1 update also fixes other minor bugs like CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles, push notifications could not be received over Wi-Fi, multiple undo dialogues to appear in Mail, loading remote images in Mail even when the setting is disabled, and the issue with intermittent network connectivity.

The iOS 13.3.1 update also fixes the FaceTime issue where it used the rear-facing ultrawide camera sensor instead of the primary camera sensor. The new iPhone update also introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod.

