Apple iOS 13.1 and iPadOS now available: Here’s what it brings, how to download

Apple’s iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1 are now available for download for customers. Apple iPhone 6s, 7, 8, iPhone SE, iPhone X, iPhone XS series, iPhone XR and iPhone 11 series users can download iOS 13.1 on their device. The iPod Touch 7th gen also gets the update.

The iPadOS 13.1 update will apply for iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later. The full list of eligible iPads are 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (3rd generation) and iPad Air 2.

Users can go to Settings>General followed by Software update and tap on it to search for the update. It should appear on all eligible devices. The update is around 502.6MB in size.

Here’s a look at the full list of fixes in iOS 13.1 for iPhones:

AirDrop

Apple iOS 13.1 brings improvements to the AirDrop feature on the new iPhone 11 series. For AirDrop, Apple is utilising the new U1 chip’s Ultra WideBand technology for spatial awareness. This applies only to the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. This will let users select who they wish to share a file with via AirDrop by pointing from one iPhone 11 series devices in the direction of another such device.

Shortcuts

Apple is also making some changes to Shortcuts with iOS 13.1. The suggested automations in the Gallery tab of Shortcuts apps will be personalised to the user’s daily routine. Personal and home automation for automatically running shortcuts will be based on triggers. It is also adding Home app support for Shortcuts. This will be available as advanced actions in the Automation tab.

Apple Maps

In Apple Maps, users will now have the option of sharing their Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) while their route is in progress.

Battery Health

The iOS 13.1 update is adding the performance management feature on iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. This will prevent the device unexpectedly shutting down in case of battery decay or faulty battery by managing peak performance. Apple is giving users the option to disable this feature as well.

Apple is also adding notifications to the Battery Health segment for battery verification. This will check whether a new battery on the iPhone XR, XS or XS Max is a genuine one from Apple or not. If it cannot verify, then it will give a notification saying so.

Genuine Display

The update also includes notifications for when the display on the iPhone cannot be verified as a new, genuine Apple display. This applies for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Other Fixes

Apple iOS 13.1 also solves a Memoji problem, where the feature was not able to correctly track facial expressions in Messages. Another Message app related issue where photos were not displaying in the details view has also been fixed.

In the Mail app, the update fixes problems, which prevented background downloading of email messages. It also resolves problems, which resulted in incorrect download count, missing sender and subjects, difficulty selecting or flagging threads, duplicate notifications or overlapping fields in the Mail app.

The update also addresses an issue in Calendar app, where birthday events appeared multiple times. The Camera orientation appearing rotated when swiping to it from the Lock screen and an issue where the display would sleep while the user was interacting with the Lock Screen are both solved in this update.

The iOS 13.1 update also resolves stability issues when signing out of iCloud from Passwords & Accounts in Settings. It fixes problems where signing in to update Apple ID settings could fail repeatedly.

It also brings fixes which prevented alternative words from displaying when tapping on a misspelt word and where multilingual typing could stop working. The update also solves issues, which prevented switching back to the QuickType keyboard after using a third-party keyboard.

The issue of wallpapers not switching appearances when changing between Light and Dark modes is resolved. The update adds a link to the Me tab in Find My to allow a guest to sign in and locate a missing device.

Other issues solved are: edit menu not appearing when selecting text, Siri not reading Messages in CarPlay and not being to send a message using third-party messaging apps in CarPlay, app icons could appear as blank or as a different app on the Home screen, and device not vibrating when connected to a charger.