Apple iOS 13.1.1 now available with fix for third-party keyboard app, battery drain, Siri issues

Apple has released iOS 13.1.1 update for iPhones that bring fix for an issue, which impacts third-party keyboard apps in iOS 13 and iPadOS. Apple had warned that the software bug gives third-party keyboard apps full access, even if the user has not approved access. But the issue has been fixed in iOS 13.1.1 update.

Apple iPhone 13.1.1 update, which is around 115MB in size is now available for iPhone users. To check for the update, a user can head to Settings>General followed by Software update and tap on it to search for the update. It also includes bug fixes and improvements for iPhone as well as fixes for several other issues with Siri, Reminders, battery drain, and more.

It fixes issue that could prevent iPhone restoring from backup and the problem which could impact recognition of Siri requests on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Max has been resolved as well. Apple iOS 13.1.1 also updates the issue of quicker battery drain. The problem which caused Reminders to sync slowly has also been addressed. Finally, the update also resolves a problem where Safari suggestions could be re-enabled even when a user has turned them off.

Apple just released iOS 13.1 update, which includes a number of fixes, though users had to wait a little longer for the software update to fix the issue of impacting third-party keyboard apps as it has only been released in iOS 13.1.1.

The third-party keyboard apps bug also gives the keyboard app access to the internet as well. But Apple said in its advisory that the issue does not impact the company’s own built-in keyboards or third-party keyboards that don’t make use of full access.