Apple iOS 12 initial adoption rate slower than iOS 11, reveals data

Apple iOS 12 final version was rolled out for the public earlier this week. As per data collected by analytics company Mixpanel, iOS 12 was installed on just over 10 per cent devices globally within 48 hours of launch. The adoption rate seems to be lower than that of iOS 10 and iOS 11, reports 9to5Mac. For instance, iOS 10 was installed on 14.45 per cent device within 24 hours of its release in 2016. Last year’s iOS 11 was installed on 10 per cent devices within the same period.

In fact, iOS 11 adoption rate was slower than that of iOS 10. As per statistics shared by the company on its App store support page for developers, it took close to two months for iOS 11 to reach around 52 per cent users. In comparison, iOS 10 took less than a month and iOS 9 took less than a week to hit the same adoption rate.

The slower adoption of iOS 11 could be attributed to a number of factors. The mobile OS was also plagued with several bugs initially, which could have discouraged users from making the switch.

iOS 12 is available as a free update for compatible devices including iPhone 5s and later, the iPad Mini 2 and later, as well as the most recent iPod Touch. The new operating system was announced back in June at the company’s Worldwide Ddeveloper Conference (WWDC). Apple iOS 12.1 developer beta 1 has also been released by the company, though the update can only be accessed by registered developers. It reportedly brings back Group Face Time feature that was removed from iOS 12.

Apple iOS 12 was available for download from September 17, 2018. In India, the iOS 12 release started around 10.30 pm IST. It brings with features like Siri Shortcuts, Do Not Disturb, Screen Time, Memoji, updated Photos app, big notifications improvements, and a lot more.

