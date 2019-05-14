Apple iOS 12.3, macOS 10.14.5, watchOS 5.2.1 updates are now out

Apple has announced update rollouts for its iOS, tvOS, watchOS, HomePod OS and macOS operating systems. Apple’s iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3 updates will bring the revamped Apple TV app to all compatible devices along with support for AirPlay 2.As of now, the new Apple TV app only allows consumers to watch and rent movies in India. Features like subscribing to channels and streaming services are only limited to the US.

Apple iOS 12.3

The iOS 12.3 update includes support for AirPlay 2-enabled TV, one-tap playback for movies and TV shows and improvements for Apple Music, CarPlay, Apple TV Remote app, and fixes problems with Wi-Fi calling. The update also brings the new redesigned Apple TV app along with other security bug fixes. The update is around 506 MB in size, though if you have not installed the last two or three updates, it could be bigger in size for you.

With new update, AirPlay 2 will support sharing videos, photos, music and more from the iPhone/iPad directly to an AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV. In Apple Music, the For You tab will now be updated multiple times a day to suggest music based on personal preference. Apple is also fixing an issue where song information from a connected iPhone was not showing in the car’s display.

Apple tvOS 12.3

Apple’s tvOS 12.3 update will also be getting the newly revamped Apple TV app, which will allow users to subscribe to select Apple TV channels from within the app, access shows and movies in resolutions of up to 4K HDR. With this the supported Apple TVs will also be getting AirPlay 2 support, which consumers can use to stream content to AirPlay 2 compatible Samsung Smart TVs.

Apple watchOS 5.2.1

Apple watchOS 5.2.1 will bring the company’s ECG feature and irregular heart-beat notifications to five additional European countries. The company has fixed the issue where numbers weren’t showing for some users in the Explorer face. The update will also bring the new Pride 2019 watch face for consumers to use.

Apple macOS 10.14.5

The macOS 10.14.5 update brings AirPlay 2 support, increased audio latency on MacBook Pro 2018 and fixes to other specific issues. Apple has also fixed documents not rending properly issue and added a bunch of other security updates as well.

Apple HomePod OS 12.3

HomePod OS 12.3 update adds support for connecting to specific types of enterprise networks. The update will install automatically when your HomePod is connected to the internet.