Apple iOS 12.2 update brings Apple News+, four new emojis: Here’s how to download

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 12.2 software update to iPhones and iPads, which includes the company’s new news subscription service Apple News+. It bundles magazines and other premium news articles for a subscription of $9.99 per month.

Apple News+, which is a subscription based service inside Apple News app, will give users access to hundreds of magazines and newspapers. In addition to top articles and magazine issues picked by editors, the user will get personalised recommendations on the topic that interests them the most.

Apple News+ also allows for downloads of magazines, which can be read offline as well. The service, that was launched on March 25 this year, is available in Canada, the US.

Apple iOS 12.2 update also allows Siri on iPhone or iPad to play video, show, movie, sports game, or channel on Apple TV. It also updates the Weather app, which gets new settings to view weather conditions and an Air Quality index. Another feature is the addition of four new emojis – owl, boar, giraffe and shark – to iPhone X and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third-generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch.

Apple iOS 12.2 also brings with it support for Apple’s second-generation AirPods, that were launched earlier this month. Apple AiPods 2 comes with an Apple-designed H1 chip that promises longer battery life and enables hands-free “Hey Siri”.

More features of the iOS 12.2 update include AirPlay support for select smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio. It also brings with it several bug fixes and improvements.

Apple iOS 12.2 update can be manually checked for on iPhone or iPad in the ‘Settings’ menu. Open ‘Settings’, tap ‘General’ and click on ‘Software Update’. The Apple devices which are eligible for iOS 12.2 update are iPhone 5S and newer, iPad mini 2 and newer, iPad Air (first-gen) and newer, 9.7-inch iPad (2018), iPad Pro (all generations), and iPod touch (6th-generation).