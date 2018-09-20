Apple iOS 12.1 developer beta 1 released, brings back Group Face Time

Apple has released iOS 12.1 developer beta 1 and it brings back Group FaceTime feature that was removed from iOS 12 release. Apple has released iOS 12.1 developer beta 1 and it brings back Group FaceTime feature that was removed from iOS 12 release.

Apple has released iOS 12.1 developer beta 1 and it brings back Group FaceTime feature that was removed from iOS 12 release, reports 9to5 Mac. Apple watchOS 5.1 developer beta 1 and tvOS 12.1 developer beta 1 have also been rolled out. The developer beta softwares can only be downloaded from Apple’s site for registered developers. The updates should be available as over-the-air (OTA) update soon.

As per Apple’s release notes (via 9to5 Mac), the iOS 12.1 beta SDK comes bundled with Xcode 10.1, which is available for download from the Apple Developer Program download page. The iOS 12.1 developer beta 1 update has build number 16B5059d, while the watchOS 5.1 developer beta 1 and tvOS 12.1 developer beta 1 come with build 16R5559d and 16J5575c respectively.

Earlier this week, Apple rolled out final versions of iOS 12 and watchOS 5 for download. The new software versions were announced in June at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple iOS 12 includes new features like Group FaceTime, Siri Shortcuts, Scren Time, Do Not Distrub at Bedtime, and more. Dual-SIM support for iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS will also be released. Apple watchOS 5 includes the Walkie-Talkie feature, improved notifications, new watch faces, etc.

Separately, developer Steve Troughton-Smith shared on Twitter screenshot of iOS 12.1 code, which hints at landscape orientation support for Face ID. This suggests that Apple is gearing up to launch its new iPad Pro models with Face ID feature. The new 11-inch tablet and a refreshed version of existing 12.9-inch variant iPad Pros were expected at the company’s September 12 event, which did not happen.

iOS 12.1 also appears to coincide with a change to MFi game controllers to allow for clickable thumb sticks. Finally. pic.twitter.com/O2XMVg8WJS — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) September 18, 2018

From what I gather, landscape Face ID would require a realignment of the front-facing sensors, so you won’t see it on existing hardware https://t.co/gVyB4Hz3pW — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) September 18, 2018

The new Apple iPad Pro variants are speculated to launch by the end of this year. Both tablets are rumoured to ditch Touch ID and the home button in favor of FaceID. The iPad can be used either in a vertical or horizontal orientation, which could be the reason why Apple is working on landscape orientation support for Face ID.

Also read: Apple iOS 12: Screen Time to Grouped Notifications, the best new features to try out

The developer, in a consecutive tweet, said that for Face ID to work in landscape orientation, the front camera sensors will have to be realigned. This means that support can not be rolled out on existing devices via a software update, as it needs hardware reconfiguration.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd