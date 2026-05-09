Apple, Intel reach preliminary chip-making deal: Reports

Landing an Apple contract would give Intel a steady stream of demand from one of the world's largest consumer electronics companies, bolstering both its reputation and a manufacturing business that has fallen behind TSMC in recent ​years. (Express Image/Agencies)

Intel has reached a preliminary deal to make some chips for Apple devices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, in a potential boost to Intel’s contract manufacturing business and Washington’s push to shore up U.S. chip production.

The companies were engaged in intensive talks for more than a year and they hammered out a formal deal in recent months, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Intel’s stock extended gains to ⁠rise 15% ​on the news, while Apple shares were up about 1.7% in afternoon trading.

Landing an Apple contract would give Intel a steady stream of demand from one of the world’s largest consumer electronics companies, bolstering both its reputation and a manufacturing business that has fallen behind TSMC in recent ​years.