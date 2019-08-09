Apple increases its iPhone and Mac bug bounty from $200,000 to $ 1 million

Apple has once again increased the bounty it offers to hackers for finding vulnerabilities in iPhones and Macs. The company has increased the bug bounty from $200,000 to up to $1 million. It has also made the program open to everyone, earlier the program was accessible on an invite-only basis.

Apple a few days ago launched a Mac bug bounty program, which it has now extended to watchOS and Apple TV. These announcements were made by Apple’s head of security engineering Ivan Krstić at the Black Hat conference held in Las Vegas.

Krstić at the conference stated that the company giving all bug bounty participants “developer devices”. However, the iOS Security Research Device program would be invitation only and will commence next year. These developer devices will let hackers dive further into iOS and will allow participants to do a lot more like pausing the processor and looking into what’s happening with data in memory.

According to the bug bounty program break up the hackers who are able to hack the kernel with zero clicks required by the user will get the $1 million reward. The hackers able to find a network attack requiring no user interaction will get a $5,00,000 reward and the hackers who are able to do so before the software is released will get a 50 per cent bonus reward.

Krstić added, “the bug bounty has been a success to date, with 50 serious bugs reported since the 2016 launch.”

Previously, a company called Zerodium was offering hackers $2 million for a remote hack of an iPhone. Which shows the amount some firms and governments are willing to pay for such exploits.