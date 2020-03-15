Apple imposes strict rules for coronavirus-related apps in App Store

Earlier this month, Apple started cracking down on fake coronavirus apps to fight misinformation. (Image credit: Bloomberg) Earlier this month, Apple started cracking down on fake coronavirus apps to fight misinformation. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

Apple has made it clear that it will only accept covid-19-related app from “recognised entities.” In a statement posted to its developer website, Apple said it is setting clear rules for coronavirus-related apps that will be going on the App Store.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant said it would only accept coronavirus-related apps from “recognized entities such as government organizations, health-focused NGOs, companies deeply credentialed in health issues, and medical or educational institutions.” The company also said it would outrightly reject any entertainment-themed app from the App Store.

Apple also re-emphasised that it is ready to wave the annual membership fee for distributing free apps for select groups such as “nonprofit organisations, accredited educational institutions, and government entities.”

Earlier this month, Apple started cracking down on fake coronavirus apps to fight misinformation. CNBC reported that Apple rejected apps from four developers whose apps would’ve displayed stats about which countries have confirmed cases of the COVID-19. Google, too, rejected coronavirus-related apps from the Play Store from independent developers to in an attempt to prevent the spread of misinformation.

In fact, the entire tech industry is doing their bit to help stop misinformation about the coronavirus from spreading online. Founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, last week said his team is “focused on making sure everyone can access credible and accurate information.” Meanwhile, Amazon said it has removed more than 1 million products for misleading claims or price gouging amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Twitter, meanwhile, said it is working to “elevate and amplify authoritative health information as far as possible.”

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is spreading like wildfire. Most countries, including India, are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus cases have passed 156,745 globally, at the time of writing.

