Apple just made your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and iCloud a lot more secure: Here’s what is changing

If you are an Apple device user, here is an update that will make you happy. To protect your devices and the data stored in your iCloud from security threats, Apple just made some critical changes that make it difficult to hack into Apple devices and iCloud. One such feature is iMessage contact key verification, which is also known as end-to-end encryption, where, only a sender and the recipient can read the messages shared on iMessage and not even Apple can access them. This also applies to Apple’s video calling service FaceTime and it will be available for all users from 2023.

What’s even better is the fact that there is the next level of security feature on iMessage that will be very useful for journalists, human rights activists, and members of government. These users can enable additional iMessage contact key verification to receive an automatic alert in case of a cyber attack. This feature also allows users to compare the actual contact verification code in-person, or via a FaceID call. Here’s a look at what the changes that Apple has announced and how they impact users.

Apple now supports third-party physical security keys

Apple implemented two-factor authentication back in 2015, allowing users to securely login into iCloud and Apple accounts using a regular password and an OTP (one-time password). With the latest update, users will now be able to secure their Apple accounts using physical security keys starting in early 2023.

A security key is like a pen drive that stores one encrypted key and without the device, one will not be able to login into an account. Some physical security keys use NFC technology, which will allow users to quickly login into an account. Similarly, some security keys have to be plugged into the device via the USB port.

This feature is said to be a lot more useful for public figures like celebrities, journalists, and members of government. Do note that, losing a physical security key will permanently lock you out of your account. Hence, it is advised to buy a physical security key in a bunch of two for added peace of mind.

In India, you can get a security key for just around Rs 3,000 and can be used with multiple devices. The same security key can also be used to secure your email accounts and social media accounts. if you enable security key settings for an Apple account, it will replace one of the passwords in the two-factor authentication.

iCloud is now more secure

With the advanced data protection update, Apple now gives users an option for end-to-end encryption for all of their data stored on iCloud. This means that the data can only be accessed on a trusted device, and not by any third-party, including law enforcement. This feature can protect the data stored on iCloud even if there is a breach in the cloud storage platform. This feature is now available in the US for beta testers and will be rolled out across the world in 2023.

By default, Apple end-to-end encrypts data like passwords in iCloud Keychain and Health data. With the advanced protection feature, it is now giving users an option to end-to-end encrypt data like Photos, iCloud backup, and Notes as well. But iCloud Mail, Contacts, and Calendar haven’t been end-to-end encrypted as these data need to be interoperated with apps and services like global email, contacts, and calendar systems.