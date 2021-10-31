Apple iMac 21.5-inch discontinued amid transition to M1 processors

Apple’s wider adoption of the company’s own M-series chipsets also means the disappearing of older machines powered by Intel silicon. Now that the M1 has come to the iMac lineup, the older Intel-powered iMacs are starting to face the axe.

As per a new report by 9to5Mac, Apple has seemingly discontinued the 21.5-inch iMac since Friday October 29. You can no longer spot or look for the older 21.5-inch Intel iMac on the site.

While Apple has still not officially announced the end of the older iMac, the product does seem to be gone.

The report adds that even while the older iMac was still available to purchase from the Apple website, the company didn’t make it an easy task for most people.

Finding the older Intel iMac 21.5 meant first finding and pressing the 21.5-inch toggle at the top of the Apple website.

The 21.5-inch Intel iMac wasn’t Apple’s most popular machine. Available in a single configuration for $1.099 with a 2.3GHz dual core Intel Core i5 7th Gen processor, the iMac was reportedly criticised heavily for its older specifications and outdated design. The all-in-one, however, did remain popular in the educational market over the years.

Apple still has the 27-inch Intel iMac for now, but don’t be surprised if the bigger machine also disappears soon, especially after the company launches an M1-powered successor in the large screen variant. This is expected to come out in the first half of 2022.

For a smaller iMac model, you can now buy the newer 24-inch iMac that launched earlier this year and comes with an updated design and Apple’s M1 chip starting at $1.299.