Saturday, August 21, 2021
Apple II manual signed by Steve Jobs sold for $787,484 at auction

A Apple II computer user manual from 1979 signed by Steve Jobs and Mike Markkula was sold for $787,484. Here are the details.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
Updated: August 21, 2021 12:45:13 pm
Apple, Apple II computer, Apple II document bid, Apple user manual, Apple bid, Steve Jobs document bid, Apple $787,484 bid,The 196-page manual mentions the technical aspects and operation of the Apple II computer and features a fold-out schematic of the device's main logic board (Image source: RR Auction)

The Apple II computer user manual from 1979 signed by Steve Jobs and Mike Markkula was sold for $787,484 (or over Rs 5.85 crore) as part of an auction in the US.

The document was sold to Jim Irsay, Owner & CEO of the Indianapolis Colts. It will now be a part of the Irsay Collection of historic and culturally significant artifacts he has assembled over several decades.

“When we think of the greatest, most innovative minds of the past two centuries, Steve Jobs must certainly be included among them,” Irsay said in a statement.

He added “Jobs was a truly transformative figure who changed the way in which human beings think, do business and interact on a daily basis. As always, I look forward to sharing this piece in the hopes it may educate and inspire others to do great things in life.”

The 196-page document belonged to Julian Brewer, the son of Michael Brewer who had negotiated exclusive distribution rights for Apple products in the UK and later became the first Managing Director of Apple Computer (UK) Ltd.

The 196-page manual mentions the technical aspects and operation of the Apple II computer and features a fold-out schematic of the device’s main logic board. The guide is signed and inscribed opposite the Table of Contents. The manual boasts of Steve Job’s signature along with a message addressed to Julian Brewer, the son of Michael Brewer.

The message reads “Julian, your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world! Steven Jobs, 1980. ”

Steve Jobs and Markkula were in the UK when the manual was signed. The user manual was sold for $787,484 after 46 bids were made.

 

