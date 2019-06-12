Apple iCloud app for Windows 10 launched in Microsoft Store

Apple and Microsoft have announced the launch of a new iCloud app for Windows. The latest app is available for free and can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store. It will work with all Windows 10 devices, according to a blog post on Windows Blog.

The new iCloud app allows the user to access iCloud features such as iCloud Drive, Photos, Mail, Contacts, Calendar, Reminders, Safari Bookmarks and more. Now, the iCloud app has been available on Windows for quite some time, but it seems that the product has not been too great.

In the blog post, Microsoft has said that the new iCloud app will use the same technology that is used by the company’s OneDrive’s Files On-Demand feature. This is quite a rare collaboration the two technology giants which are generally considered as rivals.

Apple in an iCloud for Windows support page has said that the iCloud Drive on Windows 10 can initiate shared files and optimise files. Users also pin files and documents locally. Users can also manage their iCloud storage, and upgrade it through iCloud for Windows app.

Apart from the functionality of the iCloud Drive, the rest of the iCloud features largely remain the same for Windows users with the latest release. All Windows 10 PC users can download the iCloud for Windows app by heading to the Microsoft Store or by clicking here.

For the first time, iCloud for Windows has been made available on the Microsoft Store. This development comes after Microsoft Office was launched in App Store on Mac earlier this year.