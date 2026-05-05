Apple holds talks with Intel, Samsung for US chipmaking: Reports

Apple opens new tab has held exploratory discussions about using ​Intel opens new tab, and Samsung Electronics opens new tab to produce the main ‌processors for its devices, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the deliberations.

While the move would offer Apple a secondary ​option beyond its longtime partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, opens new tab, the iPhone-maker is also concerned about using non-TSMC technology, the report ​said, citing worries about reliability and scale.

Reuters could ​not immediately verify the report. Apple and Samsung did not immediately ‌respond ⁠to Reuters’ requests for comment. Intel declined to comment.