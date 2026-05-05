Apple holds talks with Intel, Samsung for US chipmaking: Reports

Apple is exploring new chipmaking partners as it looks to reduce reliance on a single supplier and navigate ongoing supply constraints.

By: Reuters
2 min readMay 5, 2026 11:15 AM IST
In a potential shift in strategy, Apple is evaluating Intel and Samsung as alternative chip suppliers alongside its longtime partner TSMC. (Express Image/Agencies)In a potential shift in strategy, Apple is evaluating Intel and Samsung as alternative chip suppliers alongside its longtime partner TSMC. (Express Image/Agencies)
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Apple opens new tab has held exploratory discussions about using ​Intel opens new tab, and Samsung Electronics opens new tab to produce the main ‌processors for its devices, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the deliberations.

While the move would offer Apple a secondary ​option beyond its longtime partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, opens new tab, the iPhone-maker is also concerned about using non-TSMC technology, the report ​said, citing worries about reliability and scale.

Reuters could ​not immediately verify the report. Apple and Samsung did not immediately ‌respond ⁠to Reuters’ requests for comment. Intel declined to comment.

Discussions with Samsung and Intel remain at early stages as neither effort has resulted in any orders so far, ​the report ​said.

Apple warned of ⁠continuing chip supply constraints when it reported results last month. iPhone sales were ​held back in the quarter by supply ​constraints ⁠for the advanced processor chips that form the brains of the device, then-CEO Tim Cook had said.

The iPhone 17-family’s chips are ⁠made ​on a variant of the ​same TSMC chip manufacturing technology as many leading AI chips.

 

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