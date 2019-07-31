Apple has returned to growth in India, says CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company’s numbers are looking better in India now. “India bounced back during the quarter, we returned to growth there. We’re very happy with that,” Cook said during the Q3 earnings call.

Apple has recorded a quarterly revenue of $53.8 billion, an increase of 1 per cent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.18, down 7 percent. International sales accounted for 59 per cent of the quarter’s revenue.

“In emerging markets, we returned to growth in mainland China, grew strong double digits in India and in Brazil, and we set new Q3 records in Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines,” CFO Luca Maestri said in the call. He said there was marked improvement in our year-over-year comparisons “from emerging markets relative to the first half of this fiscal year, particularly in the BRIC countries where year-over-year performance went from a 25% revenue decline in the first half to 3% growth in the June quarter. “

A lot of Apple’s success this time comes from services and wearables. “This was our biggest June quarter ever — driven by all-time record revenue from Services, accelerating growth from Wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

“These results are promising across all our geographic segments, and we’re confident about what’s ahead. The balance of calendar 2019 will be an exciting period, with major launches on all of our platforms, new services and several new products,” Cook said in the quarterly release.

The iPhone got Apple $26 billion in revenue. “While this is down 12 per cent from last year’s June quarter, it is a significant improvement to the 17 per cent year-over-year decline in Q2,” Cook said.