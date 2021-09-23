Apple has a leaks problem, and Tim Cook wants it fixed

Apple is one of the top tech brands out there and ahead of all major launches, the designs of the company’s newest phones, watches and tablets have been leaked time and time again. While not all of these leaks always end up being accurate, as seen with the Apple Watch Series 7, the Cupertino-based company has had enough.

As per a new report by The Verge, Apple CEO Tim Cook has sent an email to all Apple employees, mentioning that “people who leak confidential information do not belong” at the company. Unfortunately, the letter has also leaked and is now available online. The full transcript of the letter was also revealed by the publication. Here’s what Cook wrote about the leaks

I’m writing today because I’ve heard from so many of you were were incredibly frustrated to see the contents of the meeting leak to reporters. This comes after a product launch in which most of the details of our announcements were also leaked to the press…I want to reassure you that we are doing everything in our power to identify those who leaked. As you know, we do not tolerate disclosures of confidential information, whether it’s product IP or the details of a confidential meeting. We know that the leakers constitute a small number of people. We also know that people who leak confidential information do not belong here.

The letter follows a series of internal Apple events that were publicly leaked. This includes Apple requiring frequent testing for employees who are still not vaccinated yet, as well as the company wanting to “move forward” after its Epic vs Apple antitrust case. Both these pieces were reportedly leaked to The Verge, presumably by an Apple insider.

Apple has voiced its dislike of leaks numerous times in the past, saying that the unverified pieces of information harm accessory makers, consumers, and the company itself. It has also in the past gone after media companies that reported these leaks about upcoming devices, and has even banned some from attending its events. And it takes these leaks very seriously. In 2018, Bloomberg reported that Apple had caught 29 leakers and 12 of those people were arrested.