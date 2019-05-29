Apple granted patent for bendable display screen: Report

At a time when Samsung’s Galaxy Fold release date has been delayed due to display issues and Huawei’s Mate X shipments in jeopardy with the Android support by Google been taken away amid an escalating US-China trade war, Apple has made a significant development by successfully securing a patent for a folding display screen which can be used on iPhones and other Apple devices.

Advertising

The patent, which was granted on Tuesday by the US Patent & Trademark Office, describes an electronic device with a display and cover that are bendable or flexible, CNN reported. The patent application was filed back in January 2018 and it is among a series of patent applications made by Apple regarding the idea of a foldable display.

Many companies including Apple, often tend to patent their ideas. The technology described in the application may not necessarily be feasible for the patent to be granted. In the past, Apple has also filed patents for a flexible display with touch sensors and portions that open and close like a book, as well as a flexible iPhone that can get folded in half and grip the clothes of a person.

Analysts expect Apple to release its foldable device by 2021. “They’re well behind Samsung when it comes to foldable phones, but one advantage is that Samsung’s Galaxy Fold has had technical issues as well as expensive pricing,” the CNN report said quoting Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives.

Advertising

Also read: Apple iPod Touch seventh-generation is official: So what’s new here?

To recall, Samsung was the first to launch a foldable smartphone in the world when it launched the Galaxy Fold earlier this year at Mobile World Congress 2019. Huawei was quick to launch the Mate X at the same event in Barcelona. However, both companies have had their own problems which have led to delay in the shipping of their foldable offerings.