Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Apple gives developers 5 more months to implement account deletion in apps

Apple announced last year that it would require apps to implement an easy-to-use way for users to delete their in-app accounts. The company has now pushed the deadline for the change behind by five months.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
January 25, 2022 4:04:30 pm
Apple, apple app atore, apple news,The implementation deadline for account deletion is now pushed to June 30. (Image Source: AP)

Apple announced back in October last year that it would require all apps on the App Store to come with a way to delete user accounts from the app’s database. While the deadline to implement the same was initially January 31, 2022, Apple has now extended the date by five months, allowing app developers some more time to bring in an account deletion system.

“In order to provide more time for you to update your apps, we’ve changed the following requirement deadlines to June 30, 2022,” Apple said in an announcement.

“Given the recent resurgence of COVID and its continued impact on in-person services, we’ve extended the most recent deadline to June 30, 2022,” the company added. Apps that fail to meet the requirements could likely be taken down post June 30.

What is Apple’s account deletion guideline?

The ‘Account Deletion’ guideline dictates that all apps that allow for account creation must also allow users to initiate deletion of their account, right from within the app itself.

Apple also states some more pointers on the change on its Developer website. These are as follows: –

1. The account deletion option should be easy to find in your app.

2. It’s insufficient to only provide the ability to temporarily disable or deactivate an account. People should be able to delete the account along with their personal data.

3. Apps in highly-regulated industries may need to provide additional support flows to confirm and facilitate the account deletion process.

4. Follow applicable legal requirements for storing and retaining user account information. This includes complying with local laws in different countries or regions. As always, check with your legal counsel.

The change will allow people to have more control over their privacy and will allow them to delete all data provided to an app in one go when they are done using the service. Without such an implementation, apps may retain your data even after you stop using the application and uninstall it.

