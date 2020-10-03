Foldable iPhone or iPad may soon be a reality with self-healing display tech

According to Apple's patent application the foldable display will have self-healing qualities (Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

So far, we have seen a handful of foldable phones from tech giants like Samsung, Motorola and Huawei. The new form factor has his own challenges with hinges causing a hindrance in the display, damage caused by dust, and other reasons. Apple is yet to introduce its first phone with foldable technology and the reason behind it can be the details mentioned in the patent application Cupertino giant filed on October 1.

According to the patent application which was also spotted early in January 2020, Apple’s foldable display tech will have self-healing qualities. This means that the device’s screen will be able to repair itself automatically without a prompt or any action taken by the user manually. This will be achieved by adding a protective layer above the main screen that will protect it from the usual suspects that damage a folding display.

Apple wrote in its patent’s abstract: “An electronic device may have a hinge that allows the device to be flexed about a bend axis. A display may span the bend axis. To facilitate bending about the bend axis without damage, the display may include a display cover layer with a flexible portion. The flexible portion of the display cover layer may be interposed between first and second rigid portions of the display cover layer. The display cover layer may also include a layer with self-healing properties,”

“The layer of self-healing material may be formed across the entire display cover layer or may be formed only in the flexible region of the display cover layer. The display cover layer may include a layer of elastomer in the flexible region of the display cover layer for increased flexibility. Self-healing may be initiated or expedited by externally applied heat, light, electric current, or other type of external stimulus.”

However, Apple will not the first smartphone company to make devices with self-healing coatings. Seven years ago, LG introduced the G Flex which also had its successor G Flex 2 in 2015. There is an existing technology with Motorola as well which has heat-activated self-healing coatings which has not been used in a phone yet.

