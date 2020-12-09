Apple Fitness+ service is launching December 14: Everything to know

Apple Fitness+ service is launching next week (File: Screenshot)

Apple is all set to launch its premium workout Fitness service known as Apple Fitness+ on December 14. It will be available for $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700) per month or $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,800) per year in the US. The India price for the service remains unknwn given it is launching in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK and the US first. The new service is also included in the Apple One Premier plan, which costs $29.95 (roughly Rs. 2,200) per month and also offers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and 2TB of iCloud storage. The Premier plan is not yet available in India. So what is Apple Fitness+? Here are all the details you need to know.

So what is Apple Fitness+?

The service was unveiled in September this year along with the Apple Watch Series 6 and it will work with the Apple Watch, to provide “studio-style” workouts on various Apple devices. It will offer users 10 popular workout options including high intensity interval training, strength, yoga, dance, core, cycling, treadmill, rowing, and mindful cooldown. Fitness+ will start on December 14 in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK and the US. It will be possible for upto 6 family members to share the service. The company has announced an introductory offer, which will give months of free service to buyers of Apple Watch Series. Existing Apple Watch users will get one month of Fitness+ subscription free. Apple Fitness+ requires Watch Series 3+ or higher.

Which devices will be compatible with Apple Fitness+?

Apple’s fitness service is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and higher. Users will need to make sure their Apple Watch is paired with iPhone 6s and later models of iPhone, along with iPhone SE. From a software perspective users will need to be on watchOS 7.2 and iOS 14.3. For iPhone users who own an Apple Watch, Apple Fitness+ will automatically appear as the center tab in the Fitness app on their iPhone.

The service is compatible with iOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, iPadOS 14.3, and tvOS 14.3. For iPad users, the service will be compatible with iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad mini 4 or later, iPad Air 2, or iPad Air (3rd generation or later). Apple iPad users will need to install the Fitness app to use the service. In order to avail the service on Apple TV, the Fitness+ app will automatically appear once the user upgrades to tvOS 14.3. Apple Fitness+ is supported on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

What are the features of Apple Fitness+?

Apple has roped in a team of trainers who helped design workouts in different formats to offer a lot of options in the Fitness service. The types of workouts that the users can choose from include high intensity interval training (HIIT), strength, yoga, dance, core, cycling, treadmill (for running and walking), rowing, and mindful cooldown. The service is said to be well integrated into the Apple Watch ecosystem and will provide personal metrics during the workout.

“When the trainer says to check heart rate, the heart rate metrics are spotlighted; during tough intervals, a countdown timer starts to help users get through to the last second; and when they close their Activity rings, a celebration happens right on the workout screen,” Apple explained in an online statement. The Fitness+ will independently recommend workouts for the user, based on what the user enjoys, propose a workout to complement their current regimen and suggestions to try something new.

The Activity Sharing feature will allow the workouts to be shared on Social Media. To get a workout started, Apple Fitness+ is said to offer a series of options that will allow the user to choose their trainer, time, workout, and music. The service will allow users to choose music from nine different genres such as latest Hits, Chill Vibes, Upbeat Anthems, Pure Dance, Throwback Hits, Everything Rock, Latin Grooves, Hip Hop/R&B, and Top Country. Depending on the workout that a user chooses, they may also need special equipment such as dumbbells, a yoga mat, a stationary bike, a rowing machine, or a treadmill.

