Apple fires over 300 contractors it hired to listen to Siri recordings

Apple has laid off over 300 contractual workers following its announcement of the suspension of its Siri programme where its contractors could listen to the recordings of the iPhone users, The Guardian has reported. According to the former workers, the iPhone maker has axed more than 300 contractors at Apple’s Cork facility alone, with more layoffs from other sites across Europe.

As per the report, the staff had been on paid leave since August 2 when Apple had announced the suspension of its controversial Siri grading programme after it came under fire for eavesdropping on iPhone users and listened to all their recordings right from private medical records to couples having sex.

These contractors, who were hired as graders were employed through contracting firms, were asked to go home on Friday that week with most of them being told that there was no work for them because of ‘technical errors’, the report said. However, Apple told the contracting firms last week that the grading work would be terminated, leading to job losses en mass with little notice.

“We are committed to delivering a great Siri experience while protecting user privacy. While we conduct a thorough review, we are suspending Siri grading globally.” Apple had said in a statement to news agency Bloomberg back then.

Among many of those contractors who were concerned by the ethics of the programme, there has been anger about how the layoffs have been done. “Although I was involved in the work and I just lost my job. Discussions around ethics in this job was a constant between workers, but we don’t know how to bring it up,” The Guardian report said quoting a former contractor.

“Apple, recruiting through vendor companies in Ireland, take absolutely no responsibility in the employment of contractors and their treatment in work. They do what they want, and when they’re done with your project or they screw up (like what just happened), they tell your vendor company to let you go,” the employees said.

Apple will be officially rolling out the next update to the iOS sometime in October when it is likely to implement the promised opt-out to the Siri grading system.

To recall, earlier this month, Apple suspended its Siri programme, where Apple contractors were listening in to Siri voice recordings in order to improve accuracy for the voice-assistant. This suspension came after the iPhone maker was accused of violating the user privacy with this programme as not all the users were aware that their recordings were being shared with Apple employees.