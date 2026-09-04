Apple facing $2.7 billion UK lawsuit over ‘unfair’ app tracking rules

Investors reacted to Apple's weaker-than-expected outlook as rising AI infrastructure demand continued to strain global chip and memory supplies. (Express Image/Agencies)

Apple is facing a £2 billion ($2.7 billion) London lawsuit brought on behalf of app developers over its app tracking rules, with the iPhone maker accused of abusing its power to unfairly impose greater restrictions on third parties.

The lawsuit, filed at London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal on Thursday, follows years of regulatory scrutiny over Apple’s App Tracking Transparency ⁠feature, ​which was launched in 2021.

Apple has said it introduced that feature to allow users to control whether to grant apps permission to track their activity across other companies’ apps and websites.

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Lawyers bringing the ​new ​lawsuit against Apple, though, say the feature ⁠imposed stricter requirements on third-party app developers than on Apple’s own services, giving its advertising ecosystem a competitive ‌advantage.