Apple extends rally, solidifying 2019 as best year in a decade

Apple Inc shares rose on Thursday, hitting their latest in a series of record highs as the iPhone maker remained on track for its best annual performance in a decade. The stock rose as much as 1.6 per cent in the first US trading day after Christmas, when markets were closed. Contributing to the positive tone, early reads on spending in the holiday shopping season have been strong, and Apple products — notably its AirPods and iPhone — were widely cited as “must-have” items on customer wish lists, according to an Evercore ISI survey.

Thursday was poised to be the third-straight daily gain for the stock. Apple closed lower only five times in 18 trading sessions this month through Thursday. December’s month-to-date gain of more than 7 per cent has Apple on track for its 10th positive month of 2019.

The rally has produced a gain of more than 80 per cent this year for the largest publicly traded US company and added about $530 billion in market value. That gain is more than the market capitalizations of all but five companies in the S&P 500 Index and twice the market value of Intel Corp.

Almost 10 years ago, Apple closed out 2009 with an annual surge of almost 150 per cent, as stocks began recovering from the financial crisis. The company’s 2019 rally easily tops the nearly 30 per cent gain in the S&P 500, as well as the rise seen in other mega-cap names. Microsoft Corp is up more than 55 per cent this year, while Amazon.com Inc has gained about 23 per cent, or less than a third of Apple’s advance.

Apple wasted no time this year putting in what would prove to be a 2019 bottom. It struck a decidedly negative note on Jan. 2, cutting its revenue outlook for the first time in almost two decades. The news spurred a massive sell-off, but shares quickly rebounded and moved consistently higher throughout the year. Signs that trade tensions between the US and China were easing have provided a steady macroeconomic tailwind for the shares.

The Cupertino, California-based company “started the year with a surprise negative pre-announcement that was followed by C1H19 bearish sentiment on the stock due to slowing iPhone units, lack of a clear 5G strategy, and US-China trade tensions,” Cowen analyst Krish Sankar recalled in a Dec 17 report. “That sentiment turned positive” in the second half of the year.

Sankar credited the turnaround in sentiment to growth in Apple’s services business, a division that has been in focus with the launch of a streaming-video product and a subscription-based video game offering. More importantly, Wall Street is looking ahead to the expected launch of a 5G iPhone in 2020, and growing more optimistic about its potential. Multiple firms have recently raised their price targets on the stock, with the next generation of Apple’s most important product line broadly cited as a reason.

In addition to Cowen, which raised its target to $325 from $290 earlier this month, Piper Jaffray cited 5G excitement when it boosted its target by $15 last week. On Monday, Wedbush lifted its target to a Street-high view of $350, predicting the next-generation iPhone — expected to be a bigger advance in speed and functionality than the iPhone 11, which also performed stronger than many were expecting — would “open up the floodgates” on device upgrades. In 2019, the iPhone accounted for about 55 per cent of Apple’s total revenue.

The average price target for Apple shares stands at about $268, which implies downside of about 7 per cent from where it has been trading. Despite that, Wall Street remains broadly positive on Apple, with 28 firms recommending investors buy the stock. To compare, 14 firms have neutral ratings, while seven advocate selling.

An upcoming test for Apple shares will come in late January, when it is expected to report its first-quarter results. Analysts are looking for earnings growth of more than 8 per cent, along with revenue growth of 4.5 per cent. It is expected to sell about 66.7 million iPhone units in the quarter, per a Bloomberg MODL estimate, which reflects year-over-year growth of about 0.8 per cent. The average selling price for the iPhone is expected to be $781.35, down 4.1 per cent from the year-ago period.

