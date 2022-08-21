scorecardresearch
iPhone 14 to AirPods Pro 2: What you should expect from Apple’s September event

From the iPhone 14 to the AirPods Pro 2, here is what you can expect from Apple's September event.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to be the main attraction at the rumoured September 7 Apple event. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)

Apple will be holding its traditional September event a few weeks from now. If the Cupertino-based tech giant follows past trends, we can expect it to unveil the next generation of iPhone to the star attraction during the event. While Apple is expected to unveil multiple devices at once, the iPhone 14 lineup and Apple Watch Series 8 are the most anticipated devices that could be launched. Here is what you can expect from the event.

iPhone 14 series

The iPhone 14 series is expected to be the main attraction at the rumoured September 7 Apple event. Apple is expected to introduce four new models this year. But according to rumours, for the first time, only the Pro models will get Apple’snext-generation A16 bionic chip, while regular variants will come with either the A15 chip (that featured in the iPhone 13) or a modified variant. Also, the iPhone mini is expected to be replaced by an iPhone max, which will have the same internals as the baseline iPhone with a larger screen and battery.

Apple might also keep the same camera array on the iPhone 14 series as was present in last year’s iPhone 14. This means that the cheaper iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max could come with two rear cameras with the Pro models getting three cameras and a LiDAR sensor. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the Pro models will get a 48-megapixel sensor while the regular models will have a 12-megapixel sensor. This is in line with the trends where Apple reserves the big camera upgrades for its Pro models.

There were also a lot of rumours about price hikes for Apple’s iPhone 14 series, owing to rising inflation and manufacturing costs. It is likely that the iPhone 14 will start at $899 (approximately Rs 71,776) and the iPhone 14 Max will start at $999 (approximately Rs 79,665). The iPhone 14 Pro could start at $1,099 (approximately Rs 87,640) and the iPhone 14 Pro Max could start at $1,199 (approximately Rs 96,706). Of course, these prices are exclusive of local taxes and the iPhone 14 series could cost much more when it reaches our shores.

Apple Watch Series 8

There have been many rumours that Apple’s upcoming smartwatch could feature a new design language with squared-off edges like the company’s phones. But the latest leak suggests that the Apple Watch Series 8 will not stray far from the path set by Series 7. Twitter user ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) shared an image of what is allegedly a leaked render of the next Apple Watch.

In a Twitter thread, the user said that not only will the next-generation Apple Watch come with the same design as its predecessor, but that it will also not come with any new sensors. The user also claimed that there will be no titanium variant of the watch and that instead, it will come in aluminium and stainless steel variants. The aluminium variant will come in midnight, starlight and Product (RED) colour options while the stainless steel variant will come in silver and graphite colours, according to the user. Do note that these rumours pertain to the base model Apple Watch and not the “Pro” model that Apple is expected to reveal.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple’s AirPods Pro was launched in 2019 and they are long overdue for an update. The new earbuds could make an appearance during the company’s September event. Bloomberg had previously reported that the AirPods Pro and an upgraded AirPods will launch in 2022. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the next-generation AirPods will also come with a Lightning connector.

According to reports, the AirPods Pro 2 could come with an upgraded H1 chip that with self-adaptive noise cancellation capabilities, better performance, and improved power consumption. It is also rumoured that the earbuds could come with heart-rate detection capabilities though it is unclear how Apple will implement this if the rumours are true.

