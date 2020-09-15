Apple Event 2020 LIVE Updates: What to expect from tonight’s Apple event

Apple Event 2020 Live Updates

Apple Event September 2020 Live Updates: A special ‘Time Flies’ Apple event is set for tonight. This is the second major Apple event this year after WWDC 2020, which was held in the month of June. At the event today the tech giant is expected to announce a new iPad, Watch Series 6, cheaper Apple Watch, AirTags, One Services bundle, among others.

Some rumours and leaks also suggest that Apple could possibly reveal more details about the latest iOS 14 software first announced at WWDC 2020 event a few months ago. In addition, Apple could announce Apple Studio over-ear headphones, AirTags, and a bundle of its subscription services.

The Apple event will begin at 10 a.m PT which is around 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time. The event is said to be a pre-recorded video from Steve Jobs Theater and Apple Park. The livestream of Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event can be watched through Apple’s website, YouTube channel, and Apple TV app.