Next Apple event on October 30, likely to reveal new iPad Pros and Macs

Apple’s next big hardware event will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Howard Gilman Opera House in New York on October 30. The Cupertino company today issued invites confirming the details. The keynote, which will start at 10 am EDT, is expected to focus on a refreshed lineup of iPads and Mac computers.

The Tim Cook-led company is holding a separate event to launch iPad Pros and Macs. The Apple event invite says “There’s more in the making”. Apple launched two new iPad Pros in 2017, in 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, and has already announced a new 9.7-inch regular iPad focussed at the education segment at its Chicago event in March this year.

The 2018 lineup of iPad Pros is likely to see an edge-to-edge display, Face ID and other incremental improvements. This means this would be the first iPad without a Home button, which all houses the fingerprint scanner. This will also align the iPad design with the iPhone designs of 2018. Some have also suggested that Apple could launch a new version of Apple Pencil, alongside the new iPad Pros.

Apple may launch an affordable notebook that will eventually replace the MacBook Air. The 12-inch MacBook, iMac, and the Mac mini are also due to get a refresh with the latest processors. This could even be the last set of Macs to be powered by Intel processors as there are reports that Apple will bring in its own range of processors to its laptop range as well.

