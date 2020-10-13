Apple announces iPhone 12: 5G, new design, Ceramic Shield glass

iPhone 12 mini starts at $699, and $799 for iPhone 12

Apple on Tuesday announced the new iPhone 12, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display. This is one of the four models announced as part of the iPhone 12 lineup.

All new iPhones now support 5G and feature a new design with flat edges. Apple said the iPhone 12 is 11 per cent thinner and the company has used OLED displays across all iPhone models.

During the virtual event, Apple also made a big deal about 5G. The smartphone uses a new antenna system to improve 5G performance. Apple said it optimized iOS to take advantage of 5G speeds while maintaining power efficiency. The iPhone 12 also includes a Smart Data mode that switches between 4G and 5G data speeds intelligently.

The iPhone 12 also uses a finish on the front screen glass called ‘Ceramic Shield’ which improves the durability of the device. Apple said it is tougher than any smartphone glass to date, with 4x better drop performance.

HomePod Mini

Apple has announced the HomePod mini, the company’s latest Siri-powered smart speaker. The miniature version of HomePod has a new circular bowl-shaped design, wrapped in mesh fabric. On top is a backlit touch surface for controls.

The speaker delivers a 360-degree array. The HomePod mini is powered by the Apple S5 chip. HomePod Mini also supports AirPlay 2 multi-room capabilities, so you can pair multiple speakers. Apple said the HomePod mini analyzes the music and optimizes loudness, dynamic range, and more. HomePod mini automatically integrates with the Home app. Plus, it also works with CarPlay.

HomePod Mini costs Rs 9,900, and it will start shipping starting November 16.

Developing…

