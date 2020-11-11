Here’s everything Apple announced at its ‘One more thing’ event

Apple today held its third product launch event, and the keynote saw the launch of Apple’s first Mac chip. The event also saw the debut of three new Mac models including the MacBook Air, Apple’s entry-level, thin and light notebook. There’s also an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro as well as an all-new Mac Mini with M1 Apple Silicon chip. Here’s a recap.

Apple announces its first Mac chip: M1

Apple has finally announced its family of in-house processors for the Mac, and it is called M1. The new ARM-based Apple Silicon processor is focused on power-per-watt and the company claims that the M1 chip is the most efficient chip on the market. It’s based on a 5-nanometer process. Apple also integrated an Apple-designed graphics processor into the chip.

The tech giant says that developers can create “universal apps,” which can run across both Intel-based and M1-based Macs. Big developers like Adobe have already started preparing to run their apps on M1-powered Macs. The good news is that iPhone apps can run on Macs.

All-new MacBook Air

During its “One more thing” event, Apple has announced an all-new MacBook Air powered by the M1 chipset. Apple says the new MacBook Air brings improved performance, up to 18 hours of battery life, and power efficiency. The new MacBook Air has a fan-less design and starts at $999.

New Mac Mini

Besides the new MacBook Air, Apple also announced a brand new Mac Mini featuring the same M1 processor. The new Mac Mini brings up to 3x faster CPU performance , and up to 6x better graphics. The updated Mac Mini has the same design as the original Mac Mini but it’s mostly overhauled from inside. The Mac Mini features two USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt and USB 4. The new Mac Mini starts at $699.

Updated 13-inch MacBook Pro

Leaked prior to the event, the all-new 13-inch MacBook Pro is official. Targeted at creatives and professional users, the Apple M1 chip powered MacBook Pro will deliver 17 hours of battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback, which is the longest battery in a Mac. Its 8-core CPU offers up to 2.8x faster performance compared with the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro, Apple said. The new MacBook Pro also features two USB-C ports that support USB 4 and Thunderbolt 4. The new high-end machine is also getting improved web camera and microphones. It will start at $1299.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd