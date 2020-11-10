Apple Event 2020 Live Updates: First ARM Macs will be announced tonight

At its “One More Thing” event, Apple is widely expected to announce its first ARM-powered Macs. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple Event November 2020 Live Updates: Apple will hold its third product event (and likely final) on Tuesday, November 10. Since Apple has already announced the iPhone 12, Watch Series 6 and HomePod Mini, the only thing left for Apple is to show off the new Macs.

The tech giant announced its plans to move away from Intel chips in its laptops and desktops, switching to “Apple Silicon” that currently powers the iPhone and iPad. When it announced at WWDC earlier this year, Apple said the first ARM Macs would hit retail shelves by end of the year. At the moment, it’s unclear which Mac models will use Apple’s own silicon. It could be a 13-inch MacBook Air or a 13-inch MacBook Pro.

At the event, Apple is also expected to announce AirTags as well as AirPods Studio. It’s also possible we will see the release date of Big Sur, the latest version of macOS.

The keynote starts at 11:30 pm IST, and you can stream the event live on your smartphone or laptop. Additionally, Express Techie will have live coverage including a live blog.