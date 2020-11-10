scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Apple Event 2020 Live Updates: First ARM Macs will be announced tonight

Apple Event November 2020 Live Updates: Apple is expected to announce new ARM-powered Macs as well as AirTags and AirPods Studio at its big event on November 10.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | November 10, 2020 2:35:48 pm
apple event, apple event 2020, apple event november 2020, apple event live, apple event live stream, apple event 2020 live, apple event 2020 november, apple one more thing, apple one more thing event, apple one more thing event live, apple silicon macbook, apple silicon macbook, apple silicon macbook price,apple silicon macbook specs, apple airtagsAt its “One More Thing” event, Apple is widely expected to announce its first ARM-powered Macs. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple Event November 2020 Live Updates: Apple will hold its third product event (and likely final) on Tuesday, November 10. Since Apple has already announced the iPhone 12, Watch Series 6 and HomePod Mini, the only thing left for Apple is to show off the new Macs.

The tech giant announced its plans to move away from Intel chips in its laptops and desktops, switching to “Apple Silicon” that currently powers the iPhone and iPad. When it announced at WWDC earlier this year, Apple said the first ARM Macs would hit retail shelves by end of the year. At the moment, it’s unclear which Mac models will use Apple’s own silicon. It could be a 13-inch MacBook Air or a 13-inch MacBook Pro.

At the event, Apple is also expected to announce AirTags as well as AirPods Studio. It’s also possible we will see the release date of Big Sur, the latest version of macOS.

The keynote starts at 11:30 pm IST, and you can stream the event live on your smartphone or laptop. Additionally, Express Techie will have live coverage including a live blog.

The next-generation of Mac computers will be powered by Apple's own silicon. Apple hopes to complete the transition to Apple silicon across all of its Mac lineups within two years.

