Apple event on March 25, streaming and news services likely to be announced

Apple’s streaming and news services are both likely to be subscription-based the company pushes for more revenues from software even as hardware margins decline.

Apple is also likely to announce an update to its Apple News service.

Apple has sent out invites for its next event in Cupertino on March 25. The invite which starts with a showreel has the caption ‘It’s showtime’, suggesting that the event could have more to do with Apple’s long-expected streaming service. Apple is also likely to announce an update to its Apple News service.

Apple’s streaming and news services are both likely to be subscription-based the company pushes for more revenues from software even as hardware margins decline. Given that Apple will be offering the service to a captive users base on million of its devices, there is a high chance that these services will kick off on a high.

The video service, which is designed to rival offerings from Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., will couple Apple-developed or funded TV shows and movies with the ability to subscribe to content, Bloomberg News had reported last month.

Apple’s services business is on pace to generate $50 billion per year by 2021, the company had said.

Bloomberg reported that the magazine subscription service will be a part of the existing Apple News app and powered by Texture which Apple acquired last year.

The services will roll out with iOS 12.2 update.

