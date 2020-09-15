Apple event 2020: Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE now official

This is the new Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple has used its September event to announce the Apple Watch Series 6. The next-generation model has the same design as the Series 4 and Series 5, but features improved internals and new finishes – including an oximeter sensor.

With an oximeter sensor, Apple Watch Series 6 is capable of measuring blood oxygen levels. The new blood oxygen lets you take a measurement in just 15 seconds. It stores periodic background readings, including while you sleep.

Apple Watch Series 6 comes with the new faster S6 chip, with improved performance and new sensors, including an altimeter. The new model starts at $399.

In addition, Apple also announced the new Apple Watch SE. It has the same design as the Series 5, but it features the S5 chip, watchOS 7 and a built-in compass. The affordable Apple Watch SE will be available in 40mm and 44mm with GPS and Cellular versions. Apple Watch SE will be available at a starting price of $279 for the 40mm GPS aluminum model.

Developing…

