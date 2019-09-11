Apple event: iOS 13, macOS Catalina and watchOS 6 release dates revealed

Apple at its annual event today announced that it will be releasing updates for iOS 13, macOS Catalina and watchOS 6 in the coming days. The company will make iOS 13 available for consumers to download on September 19, macOS Catalina will be made available in October and watchOS 6 update will roll out on September 19. The company did not specify any specific details for the launch of macOS Catalina.

Apple iOS 13

Apple has claimed that iOS 13 is the fastest iOS yet. The company claims that the downloads will now be 50 per cent smaller, whereas, the update size has been shrunk by 60 per cent. It is also claimed that Face ID has also been improved by 30 per cent.

One of the major features that iOS 13 will bring to the table will be Dark Mode. Now, all the wallpapers will have a dark mode alternative. The overall UI including apps like Photos and Reminders will also get a black theme.

iOS 13 also brings new camera modes, with this update the phones will be able to virtually adjust the position and intensity of your studio lighting. You will also be allowed to increase or decrease the intensity of the portrait lighting effect. With the update, the company has also expanded the monochrome portrait mode by adding a new High-Key Mono mode, which adds a stylistic monochromatic aesthetic similar to the one used in fashion photography.

With the update, the company has made Memojis more personal by adding more customisation options. New customisations will include headgear, glasses and broken teeth to name a few.

Apple macOS Catalina

Apple macOS Catalina is an incremental upgrade over macOS Mojave. One of the biggest features of macOS Catalina is its expansion of cross platform apps under Project Catalyst. This feature, which was introduced with macOS Mojave for the company’s own apps is now available to third party developers who can now use this feature for testing their own apps for compatibility.

macOS Catalina comes with a new ‘Find My’ app that clubs its Find My Friends and Find My Phone apps into one. It also introduces a new find network feature, which will help users track their Apple devices even when they are not connected to the internet. A number of new and redesigned apps will also be introduced, these include Apple Music, Podcasts, Books, TV and Reminders as a part of the company’s new cross platform app initiative.

With this update, we will see the Apple Music app replace the long run iTunes app, which has been a standard with each version of macOS for around 18 years now. The sidecar feature is also a good addition, which allows consumers to send any app to an external display.

With macOS Catalina, the company is also focusing a lot on AR. The company recently made its RealityKit feature available on its AR Kit 3, which can be used by developers within Xcode. This brings new AR features to enable new features inside of apps.

Apple watchOS 6

With watchOS 6 Apple is focusing on health-related features, which include Cycle Tracking feature for menstrual cycle tracking and a Noise app to detect at what volumes a user is listening to music accompanied by a notification if the decibel level reaches 90 decibels. New dynamic watch faces have also been added along with several other tweaks.