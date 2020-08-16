Apple event 2020: Seven things to expect, including iPhone 12 and Watch Series 6

Here’s a quick rundown of all the things we may expect to see from Apple.

Every September, Apple announces new iPhones and other high-profile gadgets at its Cupertino campus. This time, things could be a little different – at least timings wise, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. That being said, we are still anticipating Apple to announce the new iPhone lineup in September. The new iPhones, however, are just one part of the show. Like previous years, Apple will also show off new products, including the new Apple Watch.

Here’s everything we know about Apple’s fall hardware event, which typically happens in September.

iPhone 12 series

The main attraction, of course, will be the iPhone 12. For the first time, there may be four iPhone 12 models in three different screen sizes: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four new iPhones will be powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset. Plus, all four models will feature a high-quality, OLED display. Not only that, the iPhone 12 will also include improved cameras, and the top-end model may have 3D depth-sensing technology. As per reports, the base model of the iPhone 12 may cost $649. We have also heard that iPhone 12 may not come with earbuds or a power adapter.

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple will definitely launch a new Apple Watch model this year. It might not get any radical design change, but Series 6 will include new features and an updated processor. While sleep-tracking will be a part of the Apple Watch Series 6, the big new features of the smartwatch will be a sensor for blood oxygen monitoring.

Apple TV

Rumors have been swirling for months that Apple is planning to launch an updated version of Apple TV streaming box. Speculation is rife that the new Apple TV is ready to ship anytime soon. Now, reports are swirling that the new Apple TV might be powered by the A12X processor and 64GB or 128GB storage. The Apple TV is expected to come with a brand new remote.

Apple AirTags

Several reports claim that Apple is planning to unveil a new location-tracking device called Apple AirTags later this year. AirTags will likely be similar to popular Bluetooth tracking products from Tile. Users will be able to attach the small, round discs to luggage, backpack, or handbag and track its location. Apple’s AirTags will be tracked via the new Find My app inside iOS.

HomePod Mini

Rumors of a mini version of HomePod Mini have only grown over the past few months. The HomePod Mini, as the name suggests, will be a compact version of the original HomePod. There’s no word on a price for HomePod Mini, but a smaller version likely means an accessible price. Details are scant on the HomePod Mini, but the mini smart speaker should offer decent audio quality for music listening, just like the $299 HomePod.

AirPods Studio

Apple wants to take the AirPods to the next level with a pair of high-end, wireless over-ear headphones. Apple’s branded over-ear cans may be called AirPods Studio, and they will reportedly be sold for $399. It will rival the just-released Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Bose Headphones 700. The headphones are expected to automatically pause and resume audio playback when you remove or wear them. They will have a “retro look,” with oval-shaped ear cups and a thin, metal headband—both with detachable padding for easy replacement and customization.

More products

Entry-level iPad

The iPad Pro got updated earlier this year, and it’s time for Apple to launch the entry-level iPad. Speculation is rife that the new entry-level iPad will have a 10.8-inch screen with thick and chunky bezels. Otherwise, one should expect iterative upgrades focused more on refining the performance of the iPad. According to reports, the new iPad won’t have a dramatically improved design. Pricing and availability are unknown at the moment.

