Apple’s iPhone 14 event 2022: What we expect to be announced tonight

Later tonight, Apple will hold its annual fall event at the Steve Jobs Theatre at the company’s new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. An invitation was sent out to press with the above image and the words “far out.” This is possibility that Apple could add satellite connectivity to the next iPhone. But there might be more to it.

In any case, we expect the event to focus primarily on four iPhone 14 models, including the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Cupertino is also rumoured to announce at least three Apple Watch models, including the high-end Apple Watch Pro. We could also see the debut of the long-awaited AirPods Pro 2 and maybe an updated iPad.

These are the products we’re fairly confident will make an appearance at the event, based on leaks and reports from reliable insiders over the past several months.

Apple will also announce the rollout plans for iOS 16 and WatchOS 9, the new operating system that power the iPhone and Apple Watch. iOS 16 not only seeks to improve performance and stability on iPhones but also introduces many new features.

Apple has other products in the works, like new iPad Pros and Macs. However, we don’t know if these devices will debut today or later at an event in October.