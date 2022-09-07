scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Apple’s iPhone 14 event 2022: What we expect to be announced tonight

New iPhone 14 will likely headline, but the star of the show could be the Apple Watch Pro.

Apple September event, Apple event 2022The invitation Apple sent to the members of the press. (Image credit: Apple)

Later tonight, Apple will hold its annual fall event at the Steve Jobs Theatre at the company’s new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. An invitation was sent out to press with the above image and the words “far out.” This is possibility that Apple could add satellite connectivity to the next iPhone. But there might be more to it.

In any case, we expect the event to focus primarily on four iPhone 14 models, including the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Cupertino is also rumoured to announce at least three Apple Watch models, including the high-end Apple Watch Pro. We could also see the debut of the long-awaited AirPods Pro 2 and maybe an updated iPad.

These are the products we’re fairly confident will make an appearance at the event, based on leaks and reports from reliable insiders over the past several months.

Read more |liveApple event Live updates: iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 expected

Apple will also announce the rollout plans for iOS 16 and WatchOS 9, the new operating system that power the iPhone and Apple Watch. iOS 16 not only seeks to improve performance and stability on iPhones but also introduces many new features. 

Apple has other products in the works, like new iPad Pros and Macs. However, we don’t know if these devices will debut today or later at an event in October. 

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 07:44:26 pm
