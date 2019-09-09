Apple Event 2019 Live Streaming: How to watch Apple September keynote event live stream in India

Apple will host an event on September 10, where it is expected to unveil three new iPhone models – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The company recently sent out media invites with the tagline ‘By innovation only’ and there’s a multi-coloured Apple logo as well.

Advertising

The iPhone 11 Pro launch event will take place in the Steve Jobs Theater at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. It will start at 10 am PT, which is 10:30 pm IST on September 10. Apple will also stream the event live on YouTube, which is a first, in addition to the other platforms.

We take a look at how to watch livestream of Apple iPhone 11 Pro event, India timings, and everything else to know:

Apple iPhone 11 Pro event: India timings, how to watch livestream

In India, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro launch event will start at 10:30 pm on September 10. Apple will stream the event live via its official YouTube page. It will also be livestreamed at https://www.apple.com/apple-events/ on the day of the event.

Advertising

For those who wish to watch the event on an iPhone, iPod or iPod Touch, will need to have iOS 10 or later installed. Then open the link (https://www.apple.com/apple-events/) in Safari. Mac users can also watch the event via the Safari browser, though they will need to update the device to macOS Sierra 10.12 or later.

Also read: Apple’s event on September 10 will show us new iPhones, but it might be the services that rake in the money

Apple iPhone 11 Pro event can be watched live on any PC running Windows 10, using the Microsoft Edge browser. It can be watched using Google Chrome and Firefox web browsers as well if the versions are using support MSE, H.264 and AAC formats.

Finally, Apple TV users can download the Apple Events app from the App Store to watch the event live on second-generation Apple TV or above with the latest software.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro event: What to expect?

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhone models this year, upgrades to last year’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. As per Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac), the 2020 iPhone lineup will sport three major design changes including a new form-factor, 5G support, and camera functions upgrade.

The back cameras on the new iPhone models will be aligned in a square, a design change from the vertical camera setup on the previous-generation. Apple iPhone 11, which will succeed iPhone XR, will sport two cameras. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will have three rear cameras.

The display size on iPhone 11 could be 5.4-inch, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max is said to feature a 6.7-inch display. More details include in-display fingerprint ID, which will work in tandem with the existing Face ID system. Tipster Ice Universe claimed that Apple is in talks with Samsung and LG regarding displays on the 2020 iPhones, which could get a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate display just like the iPad Pro.