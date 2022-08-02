scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Apple drops mask requirements for most of its corporate workers

Apple is dropping its mask mandate for corporate employees at most locations even as COVID-19 infections in the United States have been on the rise with the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant accounting for more than 90% of infections.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
August 2, 2022 12:16:43 pm
"Don't hesitate to continue wearing a face mask if you feel more comfortable doing so," the report quoted Apple as saying in an internal email. (Image credit: Reuters)

Apple Inc is dropping its mask mandate for corporate employees at most locations, the Verge reported on Monday, citing an internal memo.

This comes even as COVID-19 infections in the United States have been on the rise with the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant accounting for more than 90% of infections, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also Read |When is the next Apple event?

These subvariants have significant mutations from the earliest versions of Omicron and protection from vaccines wanes over time.

“Don’t hesitate to continue wearing a face mask if you feel more comfortable doing so,” the report quoted Apple as saying in the internal email. “Also, please respect every individual’s decision to wear a mask or not.”

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment outside regular business hours

